(2nd LD) Moon observes COVID-19 vaccination as gov't begins inoculation campaign
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Seoul to observe the vaccination process against COVID-19, as the nation started a mass inoculation program against the pandemic over a year after its first confirmed case.
More than 5,000 health care workers and patients aged under 65 at some 5,800 long-term care facilities across the nation began receiving the first doses of novel coronavirus vaccines at 9 a.m.
------------------------
Start of COVID-19 vaccinations injects optimism and hope into Koreans
SEOUL -- With the long-awaited launch of the public vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in South Korea on Friday, many citizens and medical workers nationwide went through mixed feelings of relief, hope and cautious optimism and revealed expectations for an imminent end of the pandemic.
About 13 months after its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 20 last year, the nation began the vaccination of health care workers and patients under 65 years of age at 1,915 locations in Seoul and elsewhere at 9 a.m.
------------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins vaccinations amid hopes for herd immunity by Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea started its first inoculation program against the new coronavirus Friday over one year after its first confirmed case, as health authorities hope to attain herd immunity by November.
More than 5,200 health care workers and patients aged under 65 at long-term care facilities across the country started receiving their first shots of the two-dose vaccine regimen developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
--------------------------
S. Korea to sell 8 tln won of Treasury bills in March.
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to sell 8 trillion won (US$7.1 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month in a bid to fund its expansionary fiscal policy, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in five separate auctions in March, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
------------------------
S. Korea to import more eggs next month to stabilize prices
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will seek to import more eggs next month in an effort to help stabilize rising prices of eggs amid the outbreak of bird flu here.
The country will push to import 20 million eggs in March, after it brought in a total of 44 million eggs between late January and February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-------------------------
Nearly 1,000 conscientious objectors allowed to do alternative military duty
SEOUL -- A total of 984 people have been approved to substitute their mandatory military service for other public service due to their religious and other personal beliefs since a related act took office in 2019, the military manpower agency said Friday.
By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out military service for about two years. But the National Assembly passed a bill allowing those who refuse to take up arms for religious or other personal beliefs to do other forms of service without punishment.
--------------------------
(LEAD) New top Japanese envoy meets S. Korean vice FM amid protracted tensions
SEOUL -- New Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi met with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Friday as he began his duty amid protracted tensions between the two countries over wartime issues.
Aiboshi, who previously served as Japan's ambassador to Israel, arrived in Seoul early this month to take office and went straight into a mandatory two-week coronavirus self-isolation. Friday was the first day after the quarantine ended Thursday.
--------------------------
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
SEOUL -- Kihyun, a member of K-pop boy band Monsta X, on Friday voiced regret and apologized over his "immature behavior" after he was accused of school bullying.
"If there are people who were hurt by my immature attitude and behavior during school, I would now like to sincerely apologize," the singer said in a statement posted on a fan community. "I'm very sorry for disappointing (you) and I will live on deeply reflecting on it."
--------------------------
Steven Yeun wanted to add a voice to 'Minari' by doubling as producer
SEOUL -- Steven Yeun said Friday that he wanted to add the voice of a second-generation immigrant to the United States to the critically acclaimed movie "Minari" by participating both as an actor and producer.
"When I first got the script, the thing that was really refreshing for me was how confident in its own point of view it was," the Korean American actor said in an online press conference. "And it was also a story that I always want to talk about."
