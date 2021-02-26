Hanwha chief set to return to managerial forefront
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- A disgraced chief of defense-to-insurance conglomerate Hanwha Group will make a comeback to the top posts of key affiliates next month after an absence of seven years, the group said Friday.
Chairman Kim Seung-yeon will assume the post of chairman at Hanwha Corp., Hanwha Solutions and Hanwha Engineering & Construction, though the septuagenarian tycoon will not serve as a board member of the three companies, the group said.
In February 2014, Kim stepped down from executive positions at Hanwha Corp. and six other affiliates, just days after he was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of illegally using company money to pay back debts of firms he ran under borrowed names.
The Seoul High Court suspended the sentence for five years.
Under the law, restrictions on Kim's employment is set to be lifted on March 19, paving the way for the business mogul to return to the business arena.
Kim's planned comeback comes as Hanwha Group is stepping up its efforts to secure new growth engines in aerospace, mobility and hydrogen energy.
In December, Hanwha Solutions, a South Korean energy solutions company, signed a deal to acquire U.S. hydrogen tank firm Cimarron Composites as part of a diversification strategy.
The acquisition of Cimarron Composites -- scheduled to be completed by April -- will help Hanwha Solutions secure advanced technologies required for hydrogen tanks for vehicles, trailers, high-pressure tanks for charging stations and others, according to Hanwha Solutions.
In January, Hanwha Aerospace acquired a 30 percent stake in Satrec Initiative, a South Korean manufacturer of Earth observation satellites.
After starting as a munitions manufacturer in 1952, Hanwha Group has reached out to other businesses ranging from petrochemical and financial to leisure and solar through a series of mergers and acquisitions, with several clinched under Kim's leadership.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
