Nation to mark subdued Independence Movement anniversary amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are set to mark the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement with smaller, subdued commemorations on Monday as the nation is battling the coronavirus pandemic.
The national holiday is usually observed with large ceremonies, processions and performances remembering the months of popular uprisings against Japan's colonial rule (1910-45), which started in Seoul on March 1, 1919.
About 2 million people participated in the protests across the county and more than 7,500 were killed, according to historians.
Under tight COVID-19 restrictions, however, most of such events have been canceled, scaled down or shifted online this year again, as they were last year.
Seodaemun Prison History Hall, a former colonial prison in central Seoul, called off its annual Independence Movement Day program, which included plays, marches, hands-on activities and prison tours and drew about 30,000 visitors in previous years.
The museum will allow only 150 visitors per hour to tour the prison complex, where many independence fighters including leaders of the March 1 movement were detained, tortured and killed.
The city government of Seoul canceled its official bell-ringing ceremony and curtailed other events.
The district office of Jongno, where the March 1 march started, also suspended its tours of main venues of the protests in the city center for the second consecutive year.
The state-run Independence Hall of Korea has organized a campaign encouraging citizens to post on social media photos of themselves or others raising hands, holding up the national flag and shouting "Hurray! Korea Independence," the slogan of the March 1 resistance movement.
One of them is Bae Moon-hee, 42-year-old mother, who posted a picture of her eight-year-old daughter.
"I took part in this online campaign as opportunities to participate in in-person events are limited. It was a meaningful time as we tried to sense the longing for independence of that day while we shouted 'Hurray!'" she said.
Civic groups such as Young Korean Academy are also organizing virtual events to honor the independence movement.
The group founded by Ahn Chang-ho, a independence movement leader, will hold a March 1 ceremony with its members and citizens using the video app Zoom.
Kookhakwon, an nongovernmental organization promoting Korean traditional culture, will hold an event on YouTube, which will include the reciting of the March 1 Declaration of Independence and a independence movement-themed flash mob.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' achieves record high 52nd consecutive week on Billboard 200
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
3
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
S. Korea announces innovative syringe method to increase vaccine doses
-
3
New virus cases below 400 on fewer testing; virus curbs extended for 2 more weeks
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases below 400 on fewer testing; virus curbs extended for 2 more weeks
-
5
N. Korea's severe virus measures hinder humanitarian aid: State Dept.