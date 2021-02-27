Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 08:53 February 27, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- First step toward herd immunity 402 days after first case of COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Felt like flu shot'; no problems from vaccines (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Hope' administered after 403 days (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea takes first step toward normalizing daily lives, smooth supply of vaccines crucial (Segye Times)
-- Hope finally injected after waiting 403 days (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea starts COVID-19 vaccinations, takes first step toward normalization of daily lives (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'It was similar to flu shot, I'm starting to getting hope' (Hankyoreh)
-- Unprecedented 'takeoff' of special law on Gadeok Island airport (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After 403 days of COVID-19 nightmare, light of hope looms (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Paradox of U.S. economic recovery; financial market suffers 'rate shock' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!