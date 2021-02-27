Korean-language dailies

-- First step toward herd immunity 402 days after first case of COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Felt like flu shot'; no problems from vaccines (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Hope' administered after 403 days (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea takes first step toward normalizing daily lives, smooth supply of vaccines crucial (Segye Times)

-- Hope finally injected after waiting 403 days (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea starts COVID-19 vaccinations, takes first step toward normalization of daily lives (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'It was similar to flu shot, I'm starting to getting hope' (Hankyoreh)

-- Unprecedented 'takeoff' of special law on Gadeok Island airport (Hankook Ilbo)

-- After 403 days of COVID-19 nightmare, light of hope looms (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Paradox of U.S. economic recovery; financial market suffers 'rate shock' (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)