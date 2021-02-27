Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

February 27, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/02 Cloudy 20

Incheon 13/02 Cloudy 20

Suwon 15/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 13/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 13/00 Sunny 10

Gangneung 09/03 Rain 20

Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 11/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/06 Cloudy 20

(END)

