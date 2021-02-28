Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 28, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/01 Cloudy 20

Incheon 11/02 Cloudy 20

Suwon 14/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 14/01 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 14/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/02 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/07 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!