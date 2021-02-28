S. Korea's exports fall 5.5 pct in 2020: WTO
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 5.5 percent on-year in 2020 but retained its status as the world's seventh-largest exporter, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Sunday.
According to the report, South Korea's exports accounted for 3.1 percent of global exports in 2020, up from 2.9 percent in 2019.
South Korea's trade also accounted for 3 percent of global trade, the report showed.
Last year, seven nations, including South Korea, exported more than US$500 billion worth of goods.
South Korea's exports were expected to rise 8.9 percent on-year in February to extend gains for a fourth month on robust shipments of chips and automobiles.
The nation's outbound shipments are expected to reach $44.5 billion this month, according to the poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea's exports rose 16.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, customs data showed.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' achieves record high 52nd consecutive week on Billboard 200
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
3
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
12-year-old U.S. resident identified as suspect of terror threat against Incheon airport
-
2
S. Korea announces innovative syringe method to increase vaccine doses
-
3
(LEAD) About 18,500 Koreans get COVID-19 vaccines on vaccination Day 1
-
4
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers get 1st injections of Pfizer's vaccine in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases stay above 400 on 2nd day of mass vaccinations