Today in Korean history
March 1
1919 -- Millions of Koreans begin peaceful demonstrations nationwide, demanding independence from Japanese colonial rule. Thousands of Koreans were killed and tens of thousands were wounded when the Japanese military cracked down on the March 1 Independence Movement.
1943 -- Japanese colonizers proclaim a system forcing young Koreans to fight for the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. Over a million Koreans are believed to have been forced into conscription or labor as a result.
1969 -- The National Unification Board, which later became the Ministry of Unification, opens.
1969 -- Korean Air, one of South Korea's two flagship carriers, is privatized seven years after it was established as an intergovernmental enterprise.
1995 -- Twenty cable TV channels, including news channel YTN, begin broadcasting.
2001 -- North Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Germany.
2003 -- A North Korean delegation visits Seoul to attend an inter-Korean commemoration of the March 1 Independence Movement.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' achieves record high 52nd consecutive week on Billboard 200
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
3
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
12-year-old U.S. resident identified as suspect of terror threat against Incheon airport
-
2
S. Korea announces innovative syringe method to increase vaccine doses
-
3
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers get 1st injections of Pfizer's vaccine in S. Korea
-
4
New virus cases below 400 on fewer testing; virus curbs extended for 2 more weeks
-
5
(LEAD) About 18,500 Koreans get COVID-19 vaccines on vaccination Day 1