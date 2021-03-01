Korean-language dailies

-- Street vendors, taxi drivers to receive 4th round of pandemic emergency relief funds (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Medical costs for pets differ depending on regions (Kookmin Daily)

-- Beneficiaries of more pandemic relief funds to increase by 2 million (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, gov't agree to provide 19.5 tln won in pandemic emergency handouts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fall in working population fears to hamper economic growth (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to provide pandemic relief funds to street vendors, affected college students (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Borrowers of bank loans with floating rates jittery as lending rates on credit loans jump (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Recipients of pandemic relief funds likely to increase by 2 million (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to give COVID-19 relief funds to street vendors, taxi drivers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, gov't agree to give emergency handouts to street vendors, taxi drivers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party chiefs say pandemic relief funds may top 20 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

