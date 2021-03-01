(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 1)

South Korea's national debt, which remained at 660 trillion won ($586 billion) in 2017, is forecast to rise to nearly 1,000 trillion won by the end of this year. The figure is projected to soar to 1,327 trillion won in 2024, according to a five-year fiscal management plan announced by the government last year. The ratio of the country's national debt to its gross domestic product is estimated to reach 58.3 percent that year, up from 40.1 percent in 2017.