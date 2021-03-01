(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 1)

More serious, the bill lacks any legitimacy, ignoring basic procedures. It has not undergone enough discussion and review. It only reflected Busan residents' aspiration for a new airport without any national consensus. It is also irrational to allow the new airport project requiring more than 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion) without a feasibility study. DPK lawmakers also ignored concerns about flight safety on the island with high waves and strong winds. That's why the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation voiced skepticism over the project.