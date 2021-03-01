Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 01, 2021

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/06 Sleet 90

Incheon 08/06 Sleet 80

Suwon 09/06 Sleet 80

Cheongju 14/08 Rain 80

Daejeon 15/08 Rain 80

Chuncheon 05/04 Sleet 90

Gangneung 07/06 Sleet 90

Jeonju 18/11 Rain 80

Gwangju 18/12 Rain 80

Jeju 20/15 Rain 70

Daegu 17/08 Rain 80

Busan 17/11 Rain 80

(END)

