Today in Korean History
March 2
1906 -- Hirobumi Ito assumes duties as Japan's first governor-general of Korea.
1959 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Norway.
1960 -- A large fire breaks out at a rubber factory in Busan, killing 62 people.
1994 -- The government reinstates 1,135 teachers fired for taking part in union activities.
2002 -- The Korea National Tourism Organization buys an inn and hot spring spa run by Hyundai Asan on Mount Kumgang, North Korea, for 46.2 billion won.
2004 -- The National Assembly passes an individual debt restructuring bill designed to help people refinance their debts.
2005 -- The National Assembly endorses a revision bill that calls for the abolition of a male-dominated family registration system, or Hojuje in Korean.
2007 -- South and North Korea agree to resume reunions of families separated across the border at the 20th round of inter-Korean ministerial talks held in Pyongyang. Inter-Korean talks and family reunions had been suspended since the North's nuclear weapons test in October 2006.
2016 -- The National Assembly passes North Korean human rights bill. The approved law, first submitted in August 2005, calls for government-led efforts to investigate and fix human rights violations perpetrated by the North Korean regime.
2020 -- North Korea fires what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. It marked the first such launches since its leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year's Day message it would show off a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' achieves record high 52nd consecutive week on Billboard 200
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
3
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
4
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
5
Moon underlines int'l financial bodies' picks of Koreans for key posts
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
S. Korea announces innovative syringe method to increase vaccine doses
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day, cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
COVID-19 vaccines transported to Ulleung Island via military helicopter
-
5
N. Korea's severe virus measures hinder humanitarian aid: State Dept.