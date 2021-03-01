Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 102nd March 1 Independence Movement Day

Once one of the world's poorest countries, the Republic of Korea has now joined the ranks of the world's top ten economies, has become the seventh largest export powerhouse in the world and has ushered in an era of US$30,000 per capita income. We are living in the era when our cutting-edge IT products such as semiconductors, smart phones and displays boast the largest global market shares. Following the world's first commercialization of 5G technology, we are also taking the lead in the sector of eco-friendly future cars such as electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Self sufficiency in the materials, parts and equipment industries is being achieved now, and we can be justifiably proud of the speed of growth in the system-semiconductor and biohealth industries. The percentage of our youth who complete higher education is also the highest among the OECD countries. The potential of our people, who have constantly learned and accumulated knowledge, has served as the driving force behind economic growth.