(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 2)

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport estimated the total costs of a Gadeokdo new airport to rise up to 28.6 trillion won ($25.5 billion), more than the 22 trillion won spent on former President Lee Myung-bak's four-river refurbishment project that the Moon regime has sharply criticized. The airport construction expenses may snowball further due to the soft ground of the island that would require costly work to firm up. And yet, the law exempts the island from economic feasibility study.