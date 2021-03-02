(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 2)

What matters now is both sides' efforts to repair ties. Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has not yet had a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart even though he assumed the post 20 days ago. Kang Chang-il, Korea's ambassador to Japan, has not even met Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, not to mention Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, since he arrived in Tokyo in January. Japan's new Ambassador to Seoul, Koichi Aiboshi, has also not yet met our foreign minister. The responsibility for such serious schisms in relations must be fixed by both sides. We urge Tokyo to approach the diplomatic deadlock in a more open and sincere manner.