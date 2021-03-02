(LEAD) Industrial output snaps 7-month rise in Jan. amid pandemic
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from para 4)
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output declined for the first time in eight months in January, data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign that the country's economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.
The industrial output declined 0.6 percent in January from the previous month, compared with a 0.4 percent on-month gain in December last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. But from a year earlier, it gained 1.4 percent.
It marked the first on-month decline since May 2020, when industrial production fell 1.5 percent.
Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 1.6 percent on-month in January from a 2.7 percent gain the previous month.
Last month, production in the manufacturing sector declined due largely to falls in output of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels. Service output also fell for the second straight month amid a resurgence in COVID-19.
Service output dipped 0.2 percent on-month, compared with a 1.1 percent on-month fall in December.
But consumption rose for the second straight month in January despite tougher virus curbs over a flare-up in new coronavirus cases.
Retail sales grew 1.6 percent from a month earlier, compared with a 0.1 percent on-month gain in December, the data showed. It marked the fastest growth since August last year.
The statistics agency said demand for electronic goods and clothes increased last month amid the prolonged pandemic.
Facility investment increased 6.2 percent on-month in January, compared with a 1.9 percent gain the previous month.
Following slumps caused by the pandemic, the South Korean economy is on a recovery track on robust exports. But the recovery remains uneven across sectors, with service segments, such as restaurants and accommodations, taking a beating from the virus outbreak.
Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 1 percent last year, the first retreat since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. But its contraction was far smaller than other major advanced economies.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) forecast the Korean economy to grow 3 percent this year on the back of solid exports.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BLACKPINK tapped as advocates for UN climate action campaign
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
3
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
4
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
S. Korea to roll out prototype of first homegrown fighter jet next month
-
3
Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
4
(LEAD) Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea ready to talk with Japan anytime, urges separation of history with future-oriented ties