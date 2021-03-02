Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 02, 2021

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 0

Suwon 07/-1 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 08/01 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 09/01 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 05/-3 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 02/00 Snow 60

Jeonju 09/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/03 Cloudy 0

Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 10

Daegu 08/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/04 Rain 20

