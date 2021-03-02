Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
PM says vaccine safety being validated, voices vigilance against fake news on vaccines
SEOUL -- The safety of COVID-19 vaccines is being validated, with no major cases of adverse vaccine reaction reported in the four days since the rollout of the national vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday.
A total of 23,086 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the four days since the country kicked off the inoculation campaign last Friday, with no major adverse reaction reported among the receivers, the prime minister said during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response at the government complex in Seoul.
--------------------
S. Korea proposes 15 tln-won extra budget to fund another round of relief aid
SEOUL -- South Korea proposed an extra budget of 15 trillion won (US$13.3 billion) Tuesday to finance another round of relief aid for smaller merchants and the underprivileged hit hard by the pandemic.
The extra budget, the third-largest ever, will be used to fund the 19.5 trillion-won relief aid package, the fourth of its kind, designed to help ease economic pains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the finance ministry.
---------------------
New virus cases stay in 300s for 3rd day as new school semester starts amid potential uptick
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 300s for the third straight day Tuesday due to fewer testing over the weekend, as the country's schools opened a new semester amid lingering concerns over potential upticks.
The country reported 344 more COVID-19 cases, including 319 local infections, raising the total caseload to 90,372, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
State Department says strong trilateral relationships among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhance regional peace
WASHINGTON -- "Strong, close" relationships among South Korea, the United States and Japan advance their shared goals of regional peace, the U.S. State Department said Monday, after President Moon Jae-in renewed his desire to mend ties with Tokyo strained over wartime history.
"The Biden Administration is committed to strengthening U.S. alliance relationships, particularly with our key Northeast Asian allies Japan and the Republic of Korea," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency via email.
-----------------------
2 U.S. service members in S. Korea test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Two American service members stationed in South Korea recently have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said.
One soldier, stationed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected on Feb. 27, after providing a screening sample as part of the command's surveillance testing program, according to the USFK.
---------------------
N.K. media criticizes Ramseyer as 'disgusting money grubber' and 'pseudo scholar'
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet Tuesday strongly criticized a U.S. professor over his controversial claim that victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery are voluntary prostitutes, calling him a "disgusting money grubber" and "pseudo scholar."
This marked the first time that a North Korean media outlet has mentioned J. Mark Ramseyer, Mitsubishi professor of Japanese Legal Studies at Harvard Law School, since he caused a stir by describing the former sex slaves as prostitutes under voluntary contracts.
--------------------
Industrial output snaps 7-month rise in Jan. amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output declined for the first time in eight months in January, data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign that the country's economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.
The industrial output declined 0.6 percent in January from the previous month, compared with a 0.4 percent on-month gain in December last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. But from a year earlier, it gained 1.4 percent.
-------------------
Seoul stocks sharply up late Tue. morning on eased inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late Tuesday morning, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally that stemmed from eased concerns about the impacts of a bond yield hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 67.7 points, or 2.25 percent, to 3,080.65 points as of 11:20 a.m.
--------------------
A year into pandemic, new school year starts amid hopes, concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean schools opened for the new school year Tuesday amid a mix of anxiety and hopes, as the country is still fighting against the third wave of the pandemic, but much-anticipated vaccinations have finally begun.
The Ministry of Education has said it would expand in-person classes this year, by giving schools more leeway and revising the government's health protocols on COVID-19 at schools.
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BLACKPINK tapped as advocates for UN climate action campaign
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
3
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
4
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
3
S. Korea to roll out prototype of first homegrown fighter jet next month
-
4
(LEAD) Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
5
(2nd LD) Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow