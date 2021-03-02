Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon picks new secretaries for digital communication, culture, industry

All News 15:13 March 02, 2021

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has tapped a journalist as his new Cheong Wa Dae secretary for digital communication, his office announced Tuesday.

Ko Joo-hee, currently in charge of digital strategy at the Seoul-based Hankook Ilbo daily, has been nominated to the post, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president also picked Jun Hyo-gwan, secretary-general of Arts Council Korea, as secretary for culture, and Lee Ho-joon, chief of policy planning at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as secretary for industrial policy.

From left are Ko Joo-hee, Lee Ho-joon and Jun Hyo-gwan, tapped as secretaries for digital communication, industrial policy and culture, respectively, in this combined phone provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #new secretaries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!