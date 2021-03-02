KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ShinpoongPharm 90,900 UP 7,100
Hanon Systems 17,300 UP 1,850
SK 274,000 UP 11,500
JWPHARMA 29,300 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 181,000 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 UP 500
Kogas 32,700 UP 850
Hanwha 29,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 56,400 0
CJ 91,400 DN 1,300
LGInt 27,050 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 8,820 DN 170
SK hynix 144,500 UP 3,000
Hyundai M&F INS 22,300 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 40,000 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 0
Youngpoong 607,000 DN 13,000
DOOSAN 47,200 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,800 UP 3,400
ShinhanGroup 33,250 UP 300
HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 250
Yuhan 61,900 DN 100
DL 82,700 DN 3,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,650 UP 400
KiaMtr 80,100 UP 700
CHONGKUNDANG 171,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 8,290 DN 130
BukwangPharm 26,000 DN 1,850
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,500 DN 400
KCC 201,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 112,000 DN 6,000
AmoreG 63,800 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 239,000 UP 2,000
Daewoong 37,400 UP 850
Daesang 24,900 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,510 DN 50
ORION Holdings 13,850 UP 100
LG Corp. 93,300 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,000 DN 3,000
