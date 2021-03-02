KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 UP 3,000
IBK 8,390 UP 60
DONGSUH 40,300 0
SamsungEng 12,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,630 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 33,100 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,450 0
KT 26,100 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 20,900 DN 850
LG Uplus 12,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,400 UP 3,400
KT&G 78,100 DN 200
DHICO 10,700 UP 100
Doosanfc 50,800 UP 800
LG Display 23,000 UP 400
Kangwonland 24,250 UP 50
NAVER 377,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 491,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 946,000 UP 10,000
KIWOOM 129,000 0
DSME 25,450 0
DSINFRA 7,950 UP 90
DWEC 5,830 DN 40
DongwonF&B 196,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 27,200 UP 350
LGH&H 1,505,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 891,000 UP 60,000
KEPCO E&C 17,700 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,750 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 149,000 UP 2,500
Celltrion 291,500 DN 6,000
Huchems 22,900 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,200 UP 200
KIH 87,300 0
LOTTE Himart 36,650 DN 800
GS 38,500 DN 500
