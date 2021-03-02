KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,300 DN 700
LIG Nex1 37,050 UP 50
Fila Holdings 40,000 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,900 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,190 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 235,500 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,100 0
SK Innovation 265,000 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 35,450 DN 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 44,500 UP 700
Hansae 20,700 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 71,600 UP 100
Youngone Corp 41,200 DN 800
CSWIND 72,600 UP 200
GKL 16,000 UP 50
KOLON IND 54,500 DN 500
HanmiPharm 319,000 DN 24,000
BNK Financial Group 5,940 UP 40
emart 170,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY479 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 57,900 UP 400
HANJINKAL 59,300 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 55,700 UP 400
CUCKOO 130,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 105,000 UP 500
MANDO 64,500 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 753,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 61,400 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 33,200 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,650 UP 200
Netmarble 123,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270500 0
ORION 130,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,350 DN 650
BGF Retail 159,000 0
SKCHEM 365,500 DN 11,500
HDC-OP 26,800 0
WooriFinancialGroup 9,730 UP 150
Big Hit 207,000 UP 500
