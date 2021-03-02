S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 2, 2021
All News 16:30 March 02, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.671 0.673 -0.2
3-year TB 1.021 1.020 +0.1
10-year TB 1.966 1.960 +0.6
2-year MSB 0.863 0.874 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.054 2.054 0.0
91-day CD 0.740 0.740 0.0
(END)
