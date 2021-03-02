China conducts COVID-19 stool tests on S. Koreans instead of anal swab tests: foreign ministry
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday that China no longer conducts anal swab tests on South Korean visitors but subjects them to stool tests by themselves to prevent COVID-19 infections.
Choi Young-sam, ministry spokesman, said the change came after Seoul officials engaged in negotiations with the Chinese authorities about carrying out tests on Koreans in a way that reduces their inconveniences and respects Beijing's quarantine efforts
"Our embassy in Beijing and the government carried out active negotiations with the Chinese authorities. As a result, Chinese quarantine officials have subjected (Koreans) to submit stool tests taken by themselves instead of anal tests," Choi told a regular press briefing.
"The government will do its utmost within its capacity to minimize our citizens' inconveniences," he added.
China has been stepping up screening procedures for travelers from overseas to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus through such means as anal swab tests, which triggered protests from foreign governments.
