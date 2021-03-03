Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Top prosecutor joins battle over public opinion on new investigative agency, confronts ruling party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon begins battle over public opinion to oppose new investigative agency, presidential office urges him to respect parliament (Kookmin Daily)
-- 5 mln won to karaoke rooms, gyms; 2 mln won to travel, performance agencies (Donga llbo)
-- Fake news flood over vaccines, state agency sit by idly for two months (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon publicly opposes plan to launch new investigative body (Segye Times)
-- Family of ex-mayor who caused election due to sexual harassment scandal enjoys benefits from gov't push to build new airport (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon proposes anti-corruption, financial investigative agency with authority to indict suspects (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top prosecutor's battle over public opinion, calls separation of investigation, prosecution 'destruction of rule of law' (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae urges top prosecutor to respect parliament after he confronts plan to launch new investigative agency (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon publicly opposes plan to launch new investigative body, Cheong Wa Dae calls for respect of parliament (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to roll out 20 tln-won 'super support package' following pressure from ruling party facing elections (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 19.5 trillion-won stimulus package set for Assembly (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hyundai Motor, SK chiefs herald 'hydrogen alliance' (Korea Herald)
-- Hyundai, SK join hands to build hydrogen ecosystem (Korea Times)
(END)
