Satellite images show N. Korea built structure to conceal nuclear weapons site: CNN
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Recent satellite images show that North Korea may haven taken steps to hide a facility that the U.S. believes is used to store nuclear weapons, CNN reported Tuesday.
The images, captured by a U.S. space technology company, Maxar, on Feb. 11, show new structures at the North's Yongdoktong site to conceal entrances to two underground tunnels, the report said.
"Yongdoktong has been previously identified by U.S. intelligence as a suspected North Korean nuclear weapons storage facility and is still believed to be used for that purpose," CNN reported, quoting an unidentified U.S. intelligence official.
CNN added the site has been widely known to U.S. experts and officials for years and that it has been identified as a nuclear weapons storage facility.
Still, the network noted the true intention or purpose of the newly added structure needed to be examined.
"The timing of the movements at Yongdoktong is noteworthy but requires some examination because North Korea's actions can never be taken at face value," it quoted an unidentified former U.S. intelligence official as saying.
"Recent construction at the site will certainly catch the attention of U.S. intelligence agencies as they carefully monitor sites suspected to be part of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program," it quoted others as saying.
The Biden administration is currently reviewing its North Korea policy that it says will lead to a new U.S. approach toward the North and its nuclear issue.
Pyongyang is widely suspected of having continued developing its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities despite its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017.
The North conducted its sixth and latest nuclear test in September 2017.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
4
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
S. Korea to roll out prototype of first homegrown fighter jet next month
-
2
Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
3
Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
-
4
(LEAD) Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
-
5
Air Force chief to visit KAI to check development of new homegrown fighter