Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 03, 2021

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/-2 Sunny 10

Incheon 08/00 Sunny 10

Suwon 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 13/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 11/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 11/02 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!