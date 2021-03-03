Regulator approves Emart's takeover of pro baseball club
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has approved a deal by Emart Inc., the country's biggest discount store chain, to buy the professional baseball club owned by energy and telecom giant SK Group.
Emart, a unit of retail giant Shinsegae Group, agreed in January to buy the SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) from SK Telecom Co., the top mobile carrier, for 135.2 billion won (US$122 million).
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said it has given the green light to the proposed deal as it is not likely to hurt market competition.
The corporate watchdog said it expects the approval will help revitalize the baseball league, which has suffered heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
4
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
S. Korea to roll out prototype of first homegrown fighter jet next month
-
2
Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
3
Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
-
4
(LEAD) Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
-
5
Arrest warrant sought for top immigration official over travel ban case