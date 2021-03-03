Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital
GOYANG, South Korea, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A patient of a long-term care hospital here with multiple underlying diseases died Wednesday after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.
The 50-something patient was vaccinated Tuesday morning at the hospital in Goyang, just outside of Seoul's northwestern border.
The patient began to show symptoms of heart failure and difficulty in breathing by the afternoon but recovered after being put under emergency care.
The symptoms recurred Wednesday morning before the patient died.
Health officials said they have yet to determine whether the patient suffered side effects from the vaccine.
The patient's preexisting conditions included heart problems, diabetes and a stroke.
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
4
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
S. Korea to roll out prototype of first homegrown fighter jet next month
-
2
Hundreds of cars trapped on coastal highway amid heavy snow
-
3
Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
-
4
(LEAD) Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
-
5
Arrest warrant sought for top immigration official over travel ban case