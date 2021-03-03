Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning amid choppy trading
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning amid mixed prospects of inflation in the post-pandemic era.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,049.09 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.69 percent, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreating 0.46 percent and 0.81 percent, respectively.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained flat.
Giant internet portal operator Naver gained 1.59 percent, while its rival Kakao slipped 0.2 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slid 0.13 percent, but Celltrion jumped 3.43 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 2.58 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.21 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,123.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
