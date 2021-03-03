KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 617,000 UP 10,000
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 UP 250
Kogas 33,950 UP 1,250
Hanwha 30,150 UP 600
HyundaiEng&Const 40,250 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 UP 150
SK hynix 147,000 UP 2,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 0
LG Corp. 94,200 UP 900
KAL 28,000 UP 450
NEXENTIRE 8,090 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 174,500 UP 3,000
KCC 203,000 UP 2,000
SKBP 115,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 64,900 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 240,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 27,150 UP 1,150
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,900 UP 400
Daewoong 36,850 DN 550
SamyangFood 89,400 UP 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 406,000 UP 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,850 UP 200
TaekwangInd 938,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,720 UP 20
Yuhan 62,500 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,500 UP 1,700
ShinhanGroup 33,650 UP 400
HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 600
Daesang 25,050 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,500 DN 10
ORION Holdings 14,000 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 22,550 UP 250
DB HiTek 56,400 0
CJ 93,000 UP 1,600
JWPHARMA 29,350 UP 50
LGInt 27,400 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 168,000 UP 5,000
DOOSAN 48,250 UP 1,050
DL 83,400 UP 700
(MORE)
