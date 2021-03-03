Youngpoong 617,000 UP 10,000

SamsungF&MIns 182,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 UP 250

Kogas 33,950 UP 1,250

Hanwha 30,150 UP 600

HyundaiEng&Const 40,250 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 UP 150

SK hynix 147,000 UP 2,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 0

LG Corp. 94,200 UP 900

KAL 28,000 UP 450

NEXENTIRE 8,090 DN 200

CHONGKUNDANG 174,500 UP 3,000

KCC 203,000 UP 2,000

SKBP 115,000 UP 3,000

AmoreG 64,900 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 240,000 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 27,150 UP 1,150

ILJIN MATERIALS 69,900 UP 400

Daewoong 36,850 DN 550

SamyangFood 89,400 UP 1,400

CJ CheilJedang 406,000 UP 6,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,850 UP 200

TaekwangInd 938,000 DN 1,000

SsangyongCement 6,720 UP 20

Yuhan 62,500 UP 600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,500 UP 1,700

ShinhanGroup 33,650 UP 400

HITEJINRO 35,100 UP 600

Daesang 25,050 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,500 DN 10

ORION Holdings 14,000 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 22,550 UP 250

DB HiTek 56,400 0

CJ 93,000 UP 1,600

JWPHARMA 29,350 UP 50

LGInt 27,400 UP 350

CJ LOGISTICS 168,000 UP 5,000

DOOSAN 48,250 UP 1,050

DL 83,400 UP 700

(MORE)