KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,800 UP 150
KiaMtr 80,300 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 156,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 33,900 UP 500
BoryungPharm 20,800 DN 500
L&L 14,650 UP 50
Nongshim 277,500 UP 4,000
Binggrae 58,000 DN 200
GCH Corp 37,400 UP 750
LotteChilsung 122,000 UP 8,000
SGBC 87,400 DN 500
Hyosung 81,300 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,460 DN 30
POSCO 299,000 UP 14,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,020 DN 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,750 UP 950
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,600 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,450 UP 1,750
Shinsegae 289,500 UP 12,000
DB INSURANCE 43,150 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 84,000 UP 400
NHIS 11,400 UP 400
SK Discovery 63,000 DN 2,300
LS 69,900 UP 300
GC Corp 364,000 DN 7,500
GS E&C 37,500 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 696,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 354,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 UP 200
SKC 120,500 UP 4,000
GS Retail 37,400 UP 1,500
Ottogi 580,000 UP 11,000
IlyangPharm 50,000 DN 300
F&F 138,500 UP 500
NamsunAlum 4,305 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,945 UP 110
HtlShilla 84,300 UP 1,900
