KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 60,900 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,150 UP 900
OCI 123,500 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 DN 300
KorZinc 412,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,610 UP 50
SYC 56,700 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 53,500 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 54,300 DN 200
S-Oil 85,500 UP 900
LG Innotek 209,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 328,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 82,800 UP 2,900
KumhoPetrochem 226,500 UP 17,500
Mobis 313,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,350 UP 750
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 50
S-1 84,100 UP 700
ZINUS 92,200 UP 100
Hanchem 229,000 DN 8,500
DWS 49,450 DN 400
KEPCO 23,600 UP 700
SamsungSecu 38,450 UP 1,400
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 UP 250
SKTelecom 252,500 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 64,500 UP 300
HyundaiElev 43,500 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,900 UP 600
Hanon Systems 17,150 DN 150
SK 279,500 UP 5,500
GS 39,100 UP 600
CJ CGV 27,800 UP 500
LIG Nex1 38,100 UP 1,050
Fila Holdings 41,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,750 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,160 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 240,000 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 10,200 UP 100
SK Innovation 266,000 UP 1,000
