SKCHEM 347,000 DN 18,500

HDC-OP 26,850 UP 50

HMM 20,400 UP 1,600

DongkukStlMill 9,270 UP 450

Handsome 38,550 UP 50

Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 50

SamsungElecMech 202,000 UP 500

COWAY 65,900 UP 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 UP 7,000

DONGSUH 39,650 DN 650

IBK 8,540 UP 150

SamsungEng 12,950 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 5,970 UP 340

SAMSUNG CARD 33,200 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 19,800 UP 350

Hanssem 101,000 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 94,000 UP 3,100

KSOE 111,500 UP 1,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,050 UP 50

KT 26,450 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 UP8000

LOTTE TOUR 21,050 UP 150

LG Uplus 12,050 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,000 UP 600

KT&G 79,800 UP 1,700

LG Display 22,900 DN 100

Kangwonland 25,000 UP 750

NAVER 399,500 UP 22,000

Kakao 493,500 UP 2,000

NCsoft 962,000 UP 16,000

KIWOOM 129,500 UP 500

DSME 25,450 0

DSINFRA 8,050 UP 100

DWEC 5,830 0

DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 27,600 UP 400

LGH&H 1,507,000 UP 2,000

LGCHEM 870,000 DN 21,000

KEPCO E&C 17,750 UP 50

(MORE)