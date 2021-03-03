KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SKCHEM 347,000 DN 18,500
HDC-OP 26,850 UP 50
HMM 20,400 UP 1,600
DongkukStlMill 9,270 UP 450
Handsome 38,550 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 202,000 UP 500
COWAY 65,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 UP 7,000
DONGSUH 39,650 DN 650
IBK 8,540 UP 150
SamsungEng 12,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,970 UP 340
SAMSUNG CARD 33,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 19,800 UP 350
Hanssem 101,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 94,000 UP 3,100
KSOE 111,500 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,050 UP 50
KT 26,450 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 UP8000
LOTTE TOUR 21,050 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,000 UP 600
KT&G 79,800 UP 1,700
LG Display 22,900 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,000 UP 750
NAVER 399,500 UP 22,000
Kakao 493,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 962,000 UP 16,000
KIWOOM 129,500 UP 500
DSME 25,450 0
DSINFRA 8,050 UP 100
DWEC 5,830 0
DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 27,600 UP 400
LGH&H 1,507,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 870,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 17,750 UP 50
