Moon likely to talk with Biden next month during climate summit
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in may take part in a global climate summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next month, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.
Asked about whether Moon will join the Leaders' Climate Summit to be held on April 22, perhaps via video links, the official told reporters that, "(We) are in close consultations with the U.S., which is the host nation."
If Moon participates in the event, it would offer a chance for his first virtual meeting with Biden since his inauguration in January.
The White House earlier announced that it would convene the summit on Earth Day to bring together leaders of major economies.
Moon and Biden had a phone conversation on Feb. 4, in which they agreed to work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to bring lasting peace to the region.
