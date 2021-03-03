Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New K-pop concert hall for online events to open in Seoul later this year

All News 17:00 March 03, 2021

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A K-pop concert hall tailored for online events will be created in Seoul to meet the increasing demand for online performances, the culture ministry said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it plans to renovate K-art hall, a multi-use concert venue in Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul, into a K-pop concert hall specifically designed for online events in collaboration with the state-affiliated Korea Creative Content Agency.

The renovation is scheduled to be completed by October, it added.

The new venue will be applied with advanced technologies, such as a camera and object tracking system to bolster three-dimensional effects, a surround sound system and a server that enables real-time streaming of content.

The ministry said the new facility will help minor entertainment agencies and indie musicians to respond to rising demand for online events, including K-pop concerts, in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This photo, provided by the Korea Creative Content Agency on March 3, 2021, shows the K-art hall building in Olympic Park in Seoul's southern Songpa Ward. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

