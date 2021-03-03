S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 3, 2021
All News 16:30 March 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.669 0.671 -0.2
3-year TB 1.019 1.021 -0.2
10-year TB 1.951 1.966 -1.5
2-year MSB 0.860 0.863 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.051 2.054 -0.3
91-day CD 0.740 0.740 0.0
(END)
