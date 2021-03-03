Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KDB issues US$1.2 bln global bonds to finance green projects

All News 18:45 March 03, 2021

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Wednesday it has issued US$1.2 billion (1.3 trillion won) worth of bonds to foreign investors to raise funds for green business projects.

The lender has sold $300 million worth of three-year debt with floating rates, $400 million three-year debt with fixed rates, and $500 million 5 1/2-year debt with fixed rates, KDB officials said.

The proceeds will be spent on rechargeable battery, renewable energy and other Green New Deal projects, they added.
