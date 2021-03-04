Korean-language dailies

-- Land speculation probe expands to all Round 3 new towns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to conduct full probe of Round 3 new towns in stern action against speculation by public officials (Kookmin Daily)

-- Three LH employees of same dep't jointly purchased new town land worth 1.5 bln won (Donga llbo)

-- Fine dust reduction policy falters amid Chinese opposition (Segye Times)

-- Land minister, who should be held accountable, is given LH probe (Chosun Ilbo)

-- LH official in charge of new town project also suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- LH speculation made possible by loose legal web (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon Seok-youl crosses 'political line' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Two AstraZeneca vaccine recipients die (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LH speculation shakes housing supply policy to the core (Korea Economic Daily)

