Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Land speculation probe expands to all Round 3 new towns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to conduct full probe of Round 3 new towns in stern action against speculation by public officials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Three LH employees of same dep't jointly purchased new town land worth 1.5 bln won (Donga llbo)
-- Land speculation probe expands to all Round 3 new towns (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fine dust reduction policy falters amid Chinese opposition (Segye Times)
-- Land minister, who should be held accountable, is given LH probe (Chosun Ilbo)
-- LH official in charge of new town project also suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- LH speculation made possible by loose legal web (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon Seok-youl crosses 'political line' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Two AstraZeneca vaccine recipients die (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LH speculation shakes housing supply policy to the core (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LH insider trading scandal builds (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Experts vouch for vaccine safety (Korea Herald)
-- 2 nursing home residents dead after vaccination (Korea Times)
(END)
