(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 4)

The Justice Ministry broke up prosecution teams who were investigating allegations involving those close to the president. It also isolated Yoon, effectively preventing him from commanding those investigations. The government used Seoul Central District Chief Prosecutor Lee Sung-yoon and a handful of other pro-Moon prosecutors as a shield to protect the president and his aides from investigations. And yet, the Daejeon District prosecutors continued to investigate the Energy Ministry's manipulation of the feasibility evaluation results for the Wolsong-1 nuclear power plant, a case targeting the energy minister and possibly Moon. Surprised by this undeterred investigation, the ruling party is expediting its plan to make a paper tiger of the prosecution.