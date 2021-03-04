S. Korea's economy grows faster than expected in Q4: BOK
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, although this had no effect on the overall economic contraction for last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed Thursday.
The nation's economy expanded 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, 0.1 percentage point higher than what has expected, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 1 percent last year, unchanged from the bank's earlier estimate.
The BOK has expected South Korea's economy to stage a modest recovery, supported by exports and investment, but its job markets would recover at a slow pace as the pandemic continues to hit the service sector.
South Korea's exports rose 9.5 percent in February from a year earlier to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive month on robust shipments of chips, autos and other key products.
"On the production side, manufacturing rose by 3.0 percent, mainly due to increases in chemical products and electrical equipment," the BOK said in a statement.
Last year, the manufacturing sector added only 0.3 percent. Government spending gained 2.3 percent on-year, while private spending plunged 6.5 percent, according to the central bank.
Meanwhile, the BOK said the country's gross national income (GNI) fell 0.3 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.
"Real GNI fell by 0.3 percent as the terms of trade improved, although real net factor income from the rest of the world decreased," the BOK said.
The BOK predicted that South Korea's economy would grow 3 percent this year.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
5
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
1
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
2
Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
(LEAD) Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home
-
5
Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home