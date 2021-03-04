Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea's consumer price growth hits 1-year high of 1.1 pct on-year in Feb.

All News 08:00 March 04, 2021

(END)

Keywords
#consumer prices #inflation #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!