S. Korea's wine imports hit record high in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's wine imports reached a record high in 2020 as more people enjoyed drinking at home and alone due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy imported 54,127 tons of wines last year, up 24.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.
The value of imported wines also jumped 27.3 percent from a year ago to US$330 million.
Industry watchers attributed last year's surge to coronavirus-induced social distancing measures that resulted in decreased company dinners and prompted more people to enjoy drinking wine at home and alone.
Chile was the top exporter of wine to South Korea with 14,703 tons, or 27.2 percent of the total, followed by Spain with 10,200 tons, Italy with 7,453 tons, France with 7,057 tons and the United States with 5,503 tons.
By value, France was the leading exporter with $93.48 million, or 28.3 percent of the total, as its wines are far more expensive than other imports. Chile came next with $58.55 million, trailed by the U.S. with $56.03 million and Italy with $48.73 million, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
5
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
1
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
2
Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
(LEAD) Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home
-
5
Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home