Consumer price growth at 1-year high in Feb.
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in one year in February due largely to a sharp rise in prices of agricultural and livestock products, data showed Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent on-year in February, compared with a 0.6 percent on-year gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fastest on-year gain since February last year, when the price index rose 1.1 percent.
Consumer inflation also rose above 1 percent for the first time since September last year.
Compared with a month earlier, the index grew 0.5 percent last month, following a 0.8 percent on-month rise in January.
The country's overall inflationary pressure has remained subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But prices of agricultural products and eggs have jumped in recent months, affected by winter cold spells and the outbreak of bird flu here.
Last month, prices of agricultural products jumped 21.3 percent on-year, and those of livestock goods rose 14.4 percent.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
5
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
1
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
2
Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
(LEAD) Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home
-
5
Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home