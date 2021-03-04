Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 04, 2021
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 20
Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 20
Suwon 12/01 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/01 Sunny 70
Daejeon 11/01 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 11/-2 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 11/03 Sunny 80
Gwangju 10/04 Rain 80
Jeju 13/09 Rain 80
Daegu 11/02 Sunny 70
Busan 14/06 Sunny 70
(END)
