Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 04, 2021

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 20

Suwon 12/01 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/01 Sunny 70

Daejeon 11/01 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 11/03 Sunny 80

Gwangju 10/04 Rain 80

Jeju 13/09 Rain 80

Daegu 11/02 Sunny 70

Busan 14/06 Sunny 70

