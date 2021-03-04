Golden Globe-winning 'Minari' makes strong debut in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The Golden Globe-winning drama film "Minari" topped the South Korean box office on its first day of release, data showed Thursday.
About 40,000 people saw the semiautobiographical work by Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung on the previous day, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
"Minari" took a comfortable lead in the daily box office over the Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train," which garnered 13,000 moviegoers, and the Korean action comedy "Mission: Possible" with 5,600.
The film's score of 40,000 attendees on the weekday is larger than last weekend's daily high of 38,000 people achieved by "Mission" on Sunday.
"Minari" has been one of the most anticipated films this spring in South Korea for its winning streak on the U.S. award circuit, including the best foreign language film prize at the Golden Globes.
Starring Steven Yeun, Han Yeri and Youn Yuh-jung, the movie tells the story of a Korean family that immigrates to Arkansas in the 1980s and sets up a farm to pursue its own American dream.
Its title refers to the robust Korean watery herb known for its adaptability to a variety of climates and conditions. It serves as a metaphor for the family who struggles and survives in the new world while working to realize their dream.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
J-Hope releases new song 'Blue Side' on 'Hope World' anniversary
-
3
BTS again tops Billboard's Artist 100 chart, sets record as group act
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
BTS, Leenalchi, Jeongmilla sweep prizes at Korean Music Awards
-
2
BLACKPINK's Rose to drop solo album next week
-
3
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
4
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
-
5
Monsta X member apologizes over 'immature behavior' amid bullying accusations
-
1
(LEAD) 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; study under way over potential connection
-
2
Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital
-
3
(LEAD) Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home
-
4
BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month
-
5
Forcibly discharged transgender soldier found dead at home