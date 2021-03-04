(2nd LD) Gov't launches probe into LH officials' alleged land speculation, vows speedy process

Citing an unspecified tip-off, the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and Minbyun, an association of progressive lawyers, claimed Tuesday that more than a dozen LH employees have speculated in the Gwangmyeong-Siheung region located just southwest of Seoul. Last month, the land ministry announced a scheme to create large apartment compounds there under a new policy of expanding housing supply in addition to tighter mortgage controls and heavier property taxes.