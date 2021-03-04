Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon wins main opposition's ticket for Seoul mayoral election

All News 09:59 March 04, 2021

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Thursday won the main opposition party's ticket to run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral election next month.

Oh, who served as Seoul mayor from 2006-2011, defeated three rivals -- former four-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won, Oh Shin-hwan and chief of Seoul's Seocho Ward Cho Eun-hee -- in the People Power Party's primary for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election, solely based on a two-day public opinion poll, according to the polling results.

The party also picked Park Hyung-jun, a former chief presidential secretary for political affairs under former President Lee Myung-bak, as its candidate for the Busan mayoral by-election, also set for April 7.

These photos show Oh Se-hoon (L) and Park Hyung-jun, who were selected on March 4, 2021, as the main opposition People Power Party's candidates for the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections, respectively, set for April 7. (Yonhap)

