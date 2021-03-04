Defense ministry expresses condolences over death of transgender soldier
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of a former soldier who was forcefully discharged from the military after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.
Byun Hee-soo, 23, was found dead at her home in the central city of Cheongju on Wednesday, about a year after the Army decided to have her discharged, saying that Byun's loss of male genitalia constitutes a physical disability under the military law.
"We express condolences over the regrettable death of the late former staff sergeant Byun Hee-soo," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.
Byun had filed a suit against the Army's decision, seeking to continue serving in the military as a female soldier, and the first hearing was to take place next month.
She was the first active-duty soldier in South Korea to have had sex reassignment surgery while in service.
Asked to comment on the possible review of transgender people serving in the military, Moon said the ministry has not had detailed discussions on the issue.
