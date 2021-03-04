Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Defense ministry expresses condolences over death of transgender soldier

All News 11:13 March 04, 2021

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of a former soldier who was forcefully discharged from the military after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Byun Hee-soo, 23, was found dead at her home in the central city of Cheongju on Wednesday, about a year after the Army decided to have her discharged, saying that Byun's loss of male genitalia constitutes a physical disability under the military law.

"We express condolences over the regrettable death of the late former staff sergeant Byun Hee-soo," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.

Byun had filed a suit against the Army's decision, seeking to continue serving in the military as a female soldier, and the first hearing was to take place next month.

She was the first active-duty soldier in South Korea to have had sex reassignment surgery while in service.

Asked to comment on the possible review of transgender people serving in the military, Moon said the ministry has not had detailed discussions on the issue.

This January 2020 file photo shows Byun Hee-soo during a press conference in Seoul after the Army took a measure to discharge her. The former soldier was found dead at her home in Cheongju, 150 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 3, 2021, police said. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#transgender soldier #Army #military
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!